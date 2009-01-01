Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: New York records largest spike in deaths
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has just updated the death toll in the state, which is still the hardest hit location in the US.

On Monday, 731 people died from coronavirus complications, the largest single-day rise.

There are now a total of 38,836 cases and 5,489 deaths in New York.

Neighbouring New Jersey has just surpassed 1,000 deaths, says Cuomo.

"We are projecting we are reaching a plateau," in the level of new patients requiring hospital, says the governor.

He adds that the city and federal government have created around 3,000 new emergency hospital beds to help relieve overcrowded hospitals, where medical workers are beginning to be sickened by the virus in large numbers.

