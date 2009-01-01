Conman posing as Zimbabwe's ambassador to SA seeks 'donations'
"The impostor is targeting prominent Zimbabweans, claiming that the ambassador is giving out donations of goods of equipment of some kind. The impostor then asks for money to transport the said donation," Zimbabwe's foreign affairs and international trade's spokesperson Constance Chemwayi said in a statement.
"Please be advised that Ambassador David Hamadziripi, or the Embassy of Zimbabwe to South Africa is not giving out any donations of any kind. Should you receive any message or call from anyone claiming to be Ambassador David Hamadziripi, and claiming to offer a donation of any equipment or goods and asking for money to transport the said donation, do not entertain him."
The Harare authorities warned that the person behind the requests "is a fraudster and a conman", and urged the contacted individuals to report the matter to police, and the Zimbabwe embassy in Pretoria, via email zimpretoria@gmail.com.
Zimbabwe's president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, appointed Hamadziripi as Zimbabwe's top envoy to South Africa in 2018, replacing previous ambassador Isaac Moyo, who is now the country's Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) boss in Harare.
Like Moyo, the soft-spoken Hamadziripi has championed various "economic diplomacy" initiatives across South Africa, and initiated several programmes for Zimbabweans in South Africa to contribute towards the Harare economy.
