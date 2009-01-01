Home | World | Africa | Charamba dismisses Mnangagwa's 'statement' on rentals as fake news

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet who is also Presidential spokesperson, Mr George Charamba, dismissed as fake news a statement attributed to President Mnangagwa purporting to direct property owners on rentals.

Mr Charamba said the statement has nothing to do with the President or his Office, and actually passes for criminal conduct.

The fake statement was notifying landlords and land ladies not to collect rent from any Zimbabwean for a period of three months from the day of the 21-day lockdown.

