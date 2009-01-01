Home | World | Africa | Charamba dismisses Mnangagwa's 'statement' on rentals as fake news
'Zimbabwe prison still free from Covid-19'
Mnangagwa wishes Boris Johnson quick recovery

Charamba dismisses Mnangagwa's 'statement' on rentals as fake news



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet who is also Presidential spokesperson, Mr George Charamba, dismissed as fake news a statement attributed to President Mnangagwa purporting to direct property owners on rentals.

Mr Charamba said the statement has nothing to do with the President or his Office, and actually passes for criminal conduct.

The fake statement was notifying landlords and land ladies not to collect rent from any Zimbabwean for a period of three months from the day of the 21-day lockdown.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 165