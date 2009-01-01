Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa wishes Boris Johnson quick recovery

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa joined other world leaders in wishing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery after the British leader was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

PM Johnson (55) tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, just hours after participating in a G20 teleconference call with world leaders on how to confront the global pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 74 000 lives and infected more than 1,3 million.

In his official Twitter Page, President Mnangagwa said his Government stood in solidarity with the British people during this period.

"On behalf of the people of Zimbabwe, I wish Prime Minister @BorisJohnson a speedy recovery and return to good health. We stand in solidarity with him and the British people during these challenging times," he said.

Mr Johnson was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London on Sunday evening.

The Queen has been kept informed about Mr Johnson's health by No 10, according to Buckingham Palace.

According to British media reports, the prime minister was given oxygen late on Monday afternoon, before being taken to intensive care. He has not been put on a ventilator.

A No 10 statement read: "The prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

The British leader had said he had developed mild symptoms and would continue working from home in self-isolation. He has since been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms "worsened".

His infection means he will need to stay apart from new fiancée Carrie Symonds who is pregnant and at a higher risk.

US President Donald Trump said Americans "are all praying for his recovery."

He described Mr Johnson as "a very good friend of mine and a friend to our nation" who is "strong" and "doesn't give up."

Mr Johnson was initially taken to hospital for routine tests after testing positive for coronavirus 10 days ago. His symptoms included a high temperature and a cough.

Earlier on Monday, he tweeted that he was in "good spirits."

Scotland's First Minister Ms Nicola Sturgeon said she was "sending Mr Johnson every good wish", while Northern Ireland's First Minister Ms Arlene Foster added she was "praying for a full and speedy recovery".

Wales' First Minister Mr Mark Drakeford called it "concerning news".

Mr Johnson's predecessor, Mrs Theresa May, and former Labour leader Mr Jeremy Corbyn both said their thoughts were with him.

Mrs May noted that the "horrific virus does not discriminate."

The Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Mr Leo Varadkar wished Mr Johnson "a rapid return to health," and French President Mr Emmanuel Macron said he hoped he "overcomes this ordeal quickly."

European Commission President Ms Ursula von der Leyen also wished him a "speedy and full recovery."

For Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the news "deepens our compassion for all who are seriously ill" and those looking after them.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who also tested positive for the virus and spent time in self-isolation, offered "all possible best wishes to Boris Johnson and his loved ones."

