BREAKING: Bulawayo man dies of Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health has revealed that a 79-year-old Bulawayo man who died on the 4th of April had tested positive of Coronavirus.

The man is said to have visited Hwange resort town in mid March and it is suspected that it is where he contracted the virus.

Confirming the development Information Secretary Nick Mangwana aid, "Number of positive #Covid19Zim is now 11. 21 samples were tested today and one of these came out positive. This is a 79 year old Bulawayo man who had to receive care in ICU for critical care management."

He is the second person to die of the deadly virus in Zimbabwe.

