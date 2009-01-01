Chamisa's legitimacy explained

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa had the legitimate right to contest as the MDC Alliance Presidential candidate it has emerged.

Political analyst and Constitutional lawyer Shephard Dube told this reporter that Chamisa derived his legitimacy from the Alliance document using a clause that prescribed how a Presidential candidate must be chosen.

Said Dube, "There is some hullabaloo about how Chamisa contested the elections in 2018, I would like to say according to the Alliance document he was appointed according to book," Dube said "For the benefit of those who have never seen the Alliance document there is a clause that said in the event of a vacancy in the Presidency for whatever reason before the election then the Alliance partners shall select another candidate.



"The document further said the Presidential candidate must be the best individual who can win the election against the incumbent."

Dube added that the document never said the candidate who shall replace Morgan Tsvangirai must be from a specific party.

"The Alliance partners in their wisdom decided to put Chamisa and that settles it. Those who are celebrating the demise of the Alliance were indeed sold a dud as Professor Welshman Ncube said."

