City of Bulawayo currently disinfecting hotspots in the CBD

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 27 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
The City of Bulawayo is currently disinfecting hotspots in the Central Business District.

Spraying for the target areas will start each day after 15:00 hrs.

Council would like to advise members of the public to ensure they have vacated the CBD or target areas by the scheduled time.

— #Byo125 (@CityofBulawayo) April 7, 2020

