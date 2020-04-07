Home | World | Africa | City of Bulawayo currently disinfecting hotspots in the CBD

The City of Bulawayo is currently disinfecting hotspots in the Central Business District.

Spraying for the target areas will start each day after 15:00 hrs.

Council would like to advise members of the public to ensure they have vacated the CBD or target areas by the scheduled time.



The City of Bulawayo is currently disinfecting hotspots in the Central Business District.Spraying for the target areas will start each day after 15:00 hrs.Council would like to advise members of the public to ensure they have vacated the CBD or target areas by the scheduled time — #Byo125 (@CityofBulawayo) April 7, 2020

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...