City of Bulawayo currently disinfecting hotspots in the CBD
- 4 hours 27 minutes ago
Spraying for the target areas will start each day after 15:00 hrs.
Council would like to advise members of the public to ensure they have vacated the CBD or target areas by the scheduled time.
