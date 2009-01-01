Home | World | Africa | Security guard jailed for stealing a computer
Security guard jailed for stealing a computer



A 24-YEAR-OLD Bindura security guard at Chipadze primary school was sentenced to 2years behind bars by a Bindura magistrate yesterday for stealing a computer.

Tinashe Mapfumo of house number 438 Chipindura,Bindura pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Tinashe Ndokera.

Ndokera conditionally suspended 6 months of the sentence.

Prosecutor Samson Chamunorwa told the court that on April 4 Mapfumo commenced duty with his colleague Norest Chitsungo around 6pm.

Mapfumo left the guard room hours latter and stormed the computer laboratory where he stole a computer valued at ZW $12 500.

Chisungo followed Mapfumo and spotted him holding his loot before arresting him.

In mitigation Mapfumo told the magistrate that he committed the offense out of poverty.

"Your worship l committed this offence out of poverty l wanted money to feed my family may you be linient with me," he pleaded.

