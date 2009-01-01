Security guard jailed for stealing a computer
Tinashe Mapfumo of house number 438 Chipindura,Bindura pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Tinashe Ndokera.
Ndokera conditionally suspended 6 months of the sentence.
Prosecutor Samson Chamunorwa told the court that on April 4 Mapfumo commenced duty with his colleague Norest Chitsungo around 6pm.
Mapfumo left the guard room hours latter and stormed the computer laboratory where he stole a computer valued at ZW $12 500.
Chisungo followed Mapfumo and spotted him holding his loot before arresting him.
In mitigation Mapfumo told the magistrate that he committed the offense out of poverty.
"Your worship l committed this offence out of poverty l wanted money to feed my family may you be linient with me," he pleaded.
