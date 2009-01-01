Twitter restricts Ministry of Information account
A visit to the account gives the following warning: Caution: This account is temporarily restricted
You're seeing this warning because there has been some unusual activity from this account. Do you still want to view it?
This is not the first time that the account has been restricted. The last time a similar restriction was applied Secretary for information Nick Mangwana denied responding on what kind of suspicious activities that the account was doing.
According to Social Media marketing guru Neal Schaffer a Twitter account can be restricted for the following reasons:
1) Repeatedly posting duplicate or near-duplicate content (links or tweets)
2) Abusing trending topics or hashtags (topic words with a # sign)
3) Sending automated tweets or replies
4) Using bots or applications to post similar messages based on keywords
5) Posting similar messages over multiple accounts
6) Aggressively following and un-following people
