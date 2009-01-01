109 MPs pledge loyalty to Chamisa
MDC MPs were made to sign affidavits to indicate where they stand during the fight.
The only two that refused to sign the affidavits are Morgan Komichi and Douglas Mwonzora.
The party Secretary General Charlton Hwende said ,"Out of the 111 MPs we have a total of 109 MPs have confirmed that they are still Members of the MDC Alliance Party. They are paid up members. Mr Komichi and Mr. Mwonzora have crossed the floor to MDC-T in violation of the electoral laws. Khupe now has 4 MPs under MDC-T."
On Monday MDC-T official Obert Gutu indicated that those who do not follow the directive of the Supreme Court will be recalled form parliament.
