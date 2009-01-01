Home | World | Africa | 145 human rights violation cases recorded in March

The Zimbabwe Peace Project has recorded a total of 145 human rights violations during the month of March.

In its latest report ZPP said these included COVID-19 related violations, intimidation and harassment, discrimination, among others.

"A case of eviction of some family members was reported at Kefalos Company in Seke district, and this was reportedly done as a way of preventing the spread

of COVID-19," ZPP said.

"In Kuwadzana there were reports of police assaulting citizens and some vendors reported they had lost wares during the mayhem. In Mashonaland Central there were reports of some Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (Zanu PF) supporters attempting to influence School Development Committee (SDC) selection processes and sideline Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) members from occupying positions in the committees."

The ZPP said there were also reports of villagers being ordered to contribute towards Independence Day celebrations despite the commemorations having been put on hold.

"The politics of patronage continued during the month with cases of Zanu PF supporters receiving preferential treatment in aid and other resources distribution being rampant," ZPP said.

