145 human rights violation cases recorded in March



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 4 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Peace Project has recorded a total of 145 human rights violations during the month of March.

In its latest report ZPP said these included COVID-19 related violations, intimidation and harassment, discrimination, among others.

"A case of eviction of some family members was reported at Kefalos Company in Seke district, and this was reportedly done as a way of preventing the spread
of COVID-19," ZPP said.

"In Kuwadzana there were reports of police assaulting citizens and some vendors reported they had lost wares during the mayhem. In Mashonaland Central there were reports of some Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (Zanu PF) supporters attempting to influence School Development Committee (SDC) selection processes and sideline Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) members from occupying positions in the committees."

The ZPP said there were also reports of villagers being ordered to contribute towards Independence Day celebrations despite the commemorations having been put on hold.

"The politics of patronage continued during the month with cases of Zanu PF supporters receiving preferential treatment in aid and other resources distribution being rampant," ZPP said.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

