Welshman Ncube, Biti must shut up: Norman Mpofu

Former MDC legislator for Bulilima East Norman Mpofu has told MDC Alliance Presidents Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti to shut up on the squabbles between their leader Nelson Chamisa and MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe.

His remarks cam in the wake of the two having dismissed the Supreme Court ruling which set aside the ascendance of Chamisa to the Presidency as overtaken by events and outdated..

"Can Welshman Ncube Tendai Biti shut up. They are mourning more than the bereaved on the Thoko vs Chamisa constitifional case. They are all handling this case with dirty hands. As top notch lawyers they even failed to give supporters clear legal opinions as to where the Supreme Court misdirected it self," Mpofu said.

"As lawyers they were supposed to point out like what Alex Magayisa did where the supreme court went wrong than their biased opinions meant to protect their vested interest."

Mpofu said that Chamisa grabbed power unconstitutionally is a fact. That MDC A is a brainchild of Morgan Tsvangirai under his Big Tent concept can not be contested.

"That MDC A is MDC T plus other peripheral parties is public knowlege. That Morgan Komichi aided Chamisa to grab power uncostitutionally is also known.

That Thokozani Khuphe has commit ted political suicide and joined zanupf is in the public domain," Mpofu said.

"The courts and the people know that Chamisa has a massive support. Thanks to Alex Magagisa one can now walk up to Chief Justice Malaba and argue that your court was biased. I urge the 2 with dirty hands to stand aside and allow Chamisa and Mwonzora to find each other and try to rebuild their Party."

Mpofu said Zimbabweans know very well that the above named mourners have an an ulteror motive. He said even Chamisa is not a fool.

"Zanu PF must not be allowed to win again by dividing MDC," he said.

