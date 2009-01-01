Home | World | Africa | 7 MPs yet to declare assets, given 2 week ultimatum
Welshman Ncube, Biti must shut up: Norman Mpofu

7 MPs yet to declare assets, given 2 week ultimatum



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 11 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Seven legislators in the current Ninth Parliament are yet to declare their assets as required by section 198 of the Constitution.

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda gave those MPs two weeks to declare their assets before Parliament adjourned last month.

Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Charter of the African Parliamentarians Network against Corruption (APNAC) Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga yesterday confirmed the development.
More to follow....

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 179