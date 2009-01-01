Bernie Sanders drops out of race for Democratic nomination

The Vermont senator has ended his campaign after disappointing primary results.
Mr Sanders told his supporters via a livestream on Wednesday: "I want to thank the hundreds of thousands of volunteers who knocked on doors, millions of them, in the freezing winters of Iowa and New Hampshire, and in the heat, and in South Carolina, and in states throughout the country.
"I want to thank the two million Americans who have contributed financially to our campaign."
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
