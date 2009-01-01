Easter Holidays under lockdown - Police
"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is urging all Zimbabweans to observe the Easter Holiday whilst at home with a view of containing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. No movement of vehicles or people will be allowed on the country's roads expect those with exemptions," said the [police in a statement.
"Those with the exemptions should also act responsibly and avoid abusing this privilege. Let us have zero road traffic accidents in terms of deaths, injury and the recorded figures of collisions."
