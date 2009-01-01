Home | World | Africa | Easter Holidays under lockdown - Police
Zimbabwean police say the coming Good Friday and Easter holidays will be celebrated under the conditions of the 21-day lockdown and only movement of vehicles with exemptions will be allowed.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is urging all Zimbabweans to observe the Easter Holiday whilst at home with a view of containing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. No movement of vehicles or people will be allowed on the country's roads expect those with exemptions," said the [police in a statement.

"Those with the exemptions should also act responsibly and avoid abusing this privilege. Let us have zero road traffic accidents in terms of deaths, injury and the recorded figures of collisions."

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

