Home | World | Africa | 8 arrested for stealing 850kg of mealie-meal

Police have arrested eight seven employees from a Bulawayo milling company and their accomplice for stealing 850 kg of mealie-meal and stashed it at a house at Mabuthweni suburb.

"Seven employees from a milling company based in Kelvin North, Bulawayo were arrested on 01 April 2020 for theft involving 25 x 20kgs & 7 x 50kgs of mealie meal. The loot was found stashed at a house in Mabutweni suburb and the owner thereof implicated the 7 accused persons indicating that he had bought the mealie meal from them. All the 8 accused persons will be referred to court," said the police in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mqhelisi Mathe (29) of Makokoba, Bulawayo was arrested in connection with two cases of unlawful entry and theft at Syvana Estate, Matobo where a firearm was stolen and another at Gwandavale Business Centre where various groceries and cell phones were stolen.

"Police investigations linked the offences to the accused person leading to his arrest in a raid conducted on 1 April 2020 at around 0400hrs. Upon arrest the accused was found in passion of the stolen cellphones and he led the police to a bushy area along the Byo - Plumtree railway line where the stolen firearm and ammunition were recovered buried in some loose quarry stones," said the police.

"The accused also confessed to have committed an armed robbery case which was recorded at ZRP Matobo on 22 March 2020. The accused's accomplice Trust Tshuma is still at large."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...