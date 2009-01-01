Home | World | Africa | Mater Dei hospital staff quarantined over Coronavirus death

Staff members of Mater Dei hospital in Bulawayo been in strict isolation since the 2nd of April after a suspected case of Coronavirus was detected at their health institution.

Although the government and the hospital have not publicly stated the name of the institution where the 79-year-old man who passed away on the the 4th of April was admitted at, reports have indicated that he was at Mater Dei.

On Thursday, Christian Brothers College Deputy Senior Prefect Jamie Mitchell took some food to the staffers at the hospital.

CBC posted on the Facebook page saying, "Our deputy senior prefect, Jamie Mitchell, and his mum, Mandi Mitchell, a staunch supporter of the college for many years,have been doing deliveries of baked goods and other tasty treats to the Mater Dei.

"This is an initiative to help boost the morale of the hospital staff who have been in strict isolation, away from their families, since last Thursday. Mrs Mitchell said the staff have been so grateful for the deliveries, and wish to extend their sincere thanks to the Bulawayo community for their support during this difficult time."

The College further added that if anyone wishes to help contribute to this wonderful initiative, kindly contact Mandi on +263 7 72601989.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...