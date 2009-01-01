Home | World | Africa | 'Do not abuse privilege'; police warn ‘critical skilled' labor

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned members of the public with critical skills cleared to move around, to and from work during the lockdown period owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a message for the Easter holiday, by the police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi, all those with exemption should not abuse their privilege during the Easter Holiday which is running from April 10 to April 13.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is there urging all Zimbabweans to observe Easter Holiday whilst at home with a view of containing the spread of the COVID-19 virus," reads the statement.

"No movement of vehicles or people will be allowed on the country's roads except those with exemptions. Those with the exemptions should also act responsibly and avoid abusing this privilege."

The police have raised concerns over the increase in the volume of traffic and warned that vehicles parked in the CBD would be impounded while the owners would be arrested and prosecuted.

"The security services have noted with concern an increase in the volume of traffic, with some vehicles being parked in the Central Business District for the whole day with no valid reasons or purpose.

"Such vehicles will be impounded with the owners being arrested and prosecuted. So far, 2 885 people have been arrested countrywide for liquor, traffic, the opening of businesses, unnecessary movements and other miscellaneous offences. The police have since intensified patrols, surveillance and roadblocks with a view of nabbing those openly defying COVID-19 lockdown measures."

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi took time to implore members of the public to strive for zero road traffic accident rate during the holiday.

"The nation is going to commemorate the Easter Holiday from 10-13 April and at the same time observe the COBID-19 safety and health guidelines which were pronounced by the President of Zimbabwe. Let us all strive to have zero road traffic accidents in terms of death, injury or even the recorded figures during this period.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...