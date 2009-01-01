Home | World | Africa | Government suppressed Bulawayo Coronavirus case

Government knew about the positive coronavirus case that resulted in the death of a 79-year-old Bulawayo man on Saturday and delayed revealing the information until Tuesday night when the news was already spreading on social media.The man died at the privately run Mater Dei Hospital.

Latest information gathered indicate that the hospital called in Ministry of Health and Bulawayo City Council officials on Saturday after it was apparent that the man, who lived in an old people's home at Suburbs with his wife, was a case of coronavirus.

"The BCC and Ministry of health officials were called in at the hospital and it was closed. A team was also brought in to disinfect the hospital," said a nurse at the hospital.

"I don't think any of the hospital staff was affected because now the protocol is that we treat each case as a positive coronavirus case so extra care was observed in dealing with the man."

A staffer at a local ambulance company also revealed that they were told not to bring in patients to the private hospital on Saturday.

"We were told to take them either to other private hospitals or to government run health institutions as Mater Dei had been shut. No reason was given but already there were swelling rumours that the hospital had recorded a positive case of coronavirus," said the ambulance staffer.

Mater Dei is yet to issue and official statement on the case but remains open to the public.

A message circulating on social media on Tuesday from an individual claiming to be a nurse who cared for re deceased Bulawayo man said the old people's home had been shut from outsiders.

"A patient I looked after here at Qalisa died last Saturday and results came back today that he was Covid 19 positive. I always wore gloves and (surgical) mask. He was 80 and had 6 cardiac stents. His wife is a petite little 77-year-old and is absolutely fine with no symptoms at all. I am fine without any symptoms and as I said, took precautions.

"Fortunately, we were already on lockdown in our gated community for a week before he died so his exposure to others was limited. We think he got it from someone who visited him from the UK (had just arrived from the UK) about 2 weeks before he became really ill," they said.

I have Chloroquine but will wait until I have any symptoms before taking. City Health has been out and they tell me the testing is all done in Harare and takes about a week. And they do not test unless you have e symptoms. So, I will wait to test when private Lancet Labs brings the tests in hopefully next week. Our complex is now is complete isolation for another 8 days which is 2 weeks since the patient left the complex to go to hospital.

