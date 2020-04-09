Home | World | Africa | 'Plot to kill Obert Gutu unmasked'

Former MDC-T Spokesperson Obert Gutu has sensationally claimed that he has unearthed a plot to assassinate him which is being hatched by some unnamed persons.

Writing on Twitter Gutu said, "We are aware of their murderous plots against some of us. Those assassination plots nurtured and orchestrated at those particular houses and offices. We know them by their names and their totems. Their plans are EVIL. Their plots will NOT materialize. They will be caught! BE WARNED!"

While Gutu did not mention the names of the people behind the alleged plot, he left room for his followers on Twitter to suspect that he was insinuating his political opponents.

Gutu hjas been, in the recent past, embroiled in a messy public spat with supporters and officials of the MDC Alliance over the recent Supreme Court judgment.

Gutu has threatened to recall members of parliament who do not follow the leadership of Thokozani Khupe.

"It's going to be a very, very interesting and exciting winter in Zimbabwe. The re-denomination and re-configuration of opposition politics. When the provisions of Section 129 (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe are activated, there shall be gnashing of teeth. When this happens (and by the way, it's going to happen soon), then certain quarters will realise that the game has gone to another level. Kumagumo kunenyaya." Gutu recently said.

