Zimbabwean microbiologist dies after contracting Covid-19

A leading microbiologist has died after contracting coronavirus, his university has confirmed.

Dr Paul Matewele, a senior lecturer in microbiology immunology at London Metropolitan University, died at Barnet Hospital it was announced on Tuesday.

Dr Matewele had published several studies on the dangers of life-threatening bacteria being passed through cash and public transport.

He was born in Zimbabwe and moved to the UK were he took up lecturing in several universities in Britain.

His colleague Prof Gary McLean said: "Paul was the most gentle soul."

"[He] always had a huge smile. He was a passionate microbiologist, well loved by his students and always a calm and kind colleague. He will be really missed by all our staff and students. "

A London Met spokesperson said: "Paul had been with the university for over 30 years and will be a huge loss to colleagues and all the students he has taught and inspired over the years.

"Our thoughts today are with his friends and family, and with all those who are suffering at this very difficult time."

Dr Matewele's death brings to seven the number of Zimbabwean Health workers who have died in the UK fro the COVID-19.

Many Zimbabweans took up nursing in the UK and several of them now lead in the frontline against the COVID-19.

There a number of doctors who were infected by the virus and most of them have recovered and are back at work.

Commenting on the work as a doctor in this situation Dr Lovemore Nganunu said "

A doctor is someone who maintains or restores human health through the practice of medicine. He or she faces the challenge of diagnosing and treating human disease, ailments, injuries, pain or other conditions. This is done by listening to the patient, understanding the problem, and then using their scientific expertise to know how best to treat the ailment or concern. Doctor's have a duty to their patients and humanity and they work for the best interest of the patience. The ultimate goal is to serve life. The life of a patient matters. So if it need be a doctor will lay his life for his patient after all that's why you become a doctor. It's not for mine for the life of another"

