Home | World | Africa | Minister predicts flat COVID-19 curve as MDC calls for compulsory testing
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 41 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Deputy Information Minister Dr. Energy Mutodi has claimed that the lockdown measures put in place by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government have helped stop the spread of CoronaVirus in Zimbabwe.

Earlier, a tweet by the former opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa had suggested that the lockdown had been implemented to no consequence unless compulsory testing for the virus was conducted nationwide.

"A disaster is loading in Zimbabwe. Lives are at risk. We must Invest in testing & tracking. A lockdown without testing, tracking & isolation is useless. Rwanda has tested over 1500 people in 2 days & SA 68000 so far. Zim has "tested" 392 only over the past month. Leadership a necessity!", tweeted Nelson Chamisa

In his response to the tweet, the Deputy Information Minister Energy Mutodi predicted the flattening of the COVID-19 infection curve and said there was less likelihood for a foothold of the disease in the country.

"The lockdown measures instituted by His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa have crippled the COVID-19 virus & prevented it from spreading internally. Current statistics show 73% of cases are imported while 27% are contacts of foreign travelers. Mortality stands at 27%.

"97% of tested cases have come out negative. Compulsory testing in this case as suggested by Nelson Chamisa proves unwise. A stratified random sampling technique ensures tests focus on recent arrivals & their contacts. Probability of a COVID-19 foothold in Zimbabwe is next to zero", said Dr. Mutodi.

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

