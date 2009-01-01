Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: Ramaphosa extends the lockdown by 2 weeks

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the nationwide lockdown with two weeks.

In a State of the Nation address on Thursday, Ramaphosa said the two weeks will allow the government to test and screen people for the Coronavirus.

He urged the citizens to bear with him and his government in this fight against the deadly virus.

This is a developing story, more details to follow….



