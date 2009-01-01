Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: Ramaphosa extends the lockdown by 2 weeks
Minister predicts flat COVID-19 curve as MDC calls for compulsory testing
Botswana shuts down the country for 6 months...no one can leave or enter

BREAKING: Ramaphosa extends the lockdown by 2 weeks



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  3 hours 43 minutes ago
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the nationwide lockdown with two weeks.

In a State of the Nation address on Thursday, Ramaphosa said the two weeks will allow the government to test and screen people for the Coronavirus.

He urged the citizens to bear with him and his government in this fight against the deadly virus.

This is a developing story, more details to follow….

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

