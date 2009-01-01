BREAKING: Ramaphosa extends the lockdown by 2 weeks
In a State of the Nation address on Thursday, Ramaphosa said the two weeks will allow the government to test and screen people for the Coronavirus.He urged the citizens to bear with him and his government in this fight against the deadly virus.
This is a developing story, more details to follow….
