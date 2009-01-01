Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Mnangagwa speaks on increasing lockdown days

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has told the nation that he is yet to announce whether he will extend the lockdown at the end of 21 days or not after making consultations.

Speaking made the revelations while addressing representatives of various professions including Hospital doctors, law society, engineers, health workers, pharmacies, media funeral assurances on Thursday at State House.



Said the President, "I cannot tell you whether at the end of 21 days we will extend the lockdown or not. Let's observe lockdown measures and prevent the spread of the virus."

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

