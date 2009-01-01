Home | World | Africa | 3 men arrested for stealing 1 000 Kg maize

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have reported that three men have been arrested after stealing maize weighing more than one tone.

In a report on Thursday, the police said on the 1st of April this year three men employed by a milling company were assigned to collect bulk maize from GMB Aspindale using two trucks.

It said that the trucks were loaded with 11 640kgs and 11 960kgs of maize on the 7th of April and the men left the GMB depot.

They then drove to Kadoma where the maize was re-weighed and it was discovered that the first truck had a shortfall of 780kgs while the second had a shortfall of 820kgs.

The trio, who could not give a satisfactory explanation for the shortfall, were arrested when the matter was brought to the attention of the police.

Police have warned members of the public against stealing as it carries a custodial sentence if one is unfortunate.

Zimbabwe is currently facing a shortage of maize meal and has resorted to sourcing maize from other countries.

South African based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri recently signed an agreement with Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe to assist the country with a supply of maize to avert the impending draught.

