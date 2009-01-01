Home | World | Africa | All health workers should be tested for Covid-19, Mnangagwa 'told'
All health workers should be tested for Covid-19, Mnangagwa 'told'



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 23 minutes ago
Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) boss Enock Dongo reportedly "told" president Emmerson Mnangagwa that all health workers should be tested for Covid-19.

According to permanent Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana's Twitter handle Dongo said this so as to protect nurses and patients.

"ZINA boss Enock Dongo told President @edmnangagwa that all health workers should be tested for #Covid19Zim so as to protect themselves and patients," said Mangwana.

Zimbabwe recorded 12 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and is now on day 11 of the total lockdown.

