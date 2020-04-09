Botswana quarantines all MPs amid Covid-19 fears
- 8 hours 25 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The order to quarantine the lawmakers was made by Director of Health Services Malaki Tshipayagae, according to a tweet from the government.
PARLIAMENT MEMBERS TO GO ON QUARANTINE
The Director of Health Services Dr Malaki Tshipayagae has placed all members of Parliament on mandatory quarantine. #SOEdebateBotswana #covid19BW #StateofPublicEmergencyBW #Coronavirus #covid19 #StayHome pic.twitter.com/tIGFuYYNpZ— Botswana Government (@BWGovernment) April 9, 2020
The country on Thursday confirmed seven new coronavirus cases, including a health worker who was on duty during parliament's session on Wednesday.President Mokgweetsi Masisi also attended the session in which lawmakers debated on extending the state of emergency to to six months.
The president recently concluded his 14 days in quarantine after he returned from Namibia in March.
Botswana now has a total of 13 confirmed coronavirus cases.
The country is on a 28-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles