Botswana quarantines all MPs amid Covid-19 fears

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 25 minutes ago
Botswana's 57 MPs will be put in mandatory quarantine for 14 days after a parliamentary nurse tested positive for Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus.

The order to quarantine the lawmakers was made by Director of Health Services Malaki Tshipayagae, according to a tweet from the government.

PARLIAMENT MEMBERS TO GO ON QUARANTINE

The Director of Health Services Dr Malaki Tshipayagae has placed all members of Parliament on mandatory quarantine. #SOEdebateBotswana #covid19BW #StateofPublicEmergencyBW #Coronavirus #covid19 #StayHome pic.twitter.com/tIGFuYYNpZ

— Botswana Government (@BWGovernment) April 9, 2020

The country on Thursday confirmed seven new coronavirus cases, including a health worker who was on duty during parliament's session on Wednesday.President Mokgweetsi Masisi also attended the session in which lawmakers debated on extending the state of emergency to to six months.

The president recently concluded his 14 days in quarantine after he returned from Namibia in March.

Botswana now has a total of 13 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The country is on a 28-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
