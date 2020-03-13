Home | World | Africa | War Veterans to get $4 800 salaries per month

The former war of liberation fighters will from the month-end of April be entitled to a combined pension plus allowance of ZWL$4 800.

The Harare based law firm Kanoti and partners last month wrote a letter to the Minister of Defense Oppah Muchinguri, Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube and the Paymaster informing them of the court order.

"Kindly be served here with the copy of the 13 March 2020 judgment in Case No HO 1548/19 for your attention and subsequent actioning in particular payment of the court $2 000 to the applicants on their April 2020 pay date." The law firm said. "However out of an abundance of caution, we also respectfully remind your esteemed offices that as this $2 000 sum was payable monthly from January 1998 it entails that the 140% adjustments your offices jointly and severally to their wrongful $513 00, or thereabouts, the monthly pension has of law to be effected upon their lawful and now court-ordered $2 000 monthly pensions."

The letter added that the amount is due from the April pay date.

"In effect, it means from January 2020 when the 140% was factored each war veteran became automatically entitled to an increment of $2 800.00 over and above the $2 000.00 thus giving a total $4 800.00 per month in monthly war veteran pension beginning this coming April 2020 pay date."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...