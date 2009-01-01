Home | World | Africa | 'Zanu PF to supply members with mealie meal during lockdown'

Zanu PF activist in Glenview Harare reportedly recorded the names of the party members only to get get subsidised mealie meal while sidelining members of the MDC Alliance.

This is contained in the Zimbabwe Peace Project latest report.

"In a report received from GlenView 1 on 29 March, Zanu PF youth political commissar Archford Mavhima went around Glenview 1 and 2 areas recording names of residents in ward 32 and informing them that Zanu PF had purchased mealie meal to cater for its supporters only during the 21 days Lockdown period," reads the report.

"A crisis knows no political party affiliation and communities must instead come together to win the fight against a crisis like COVID19."

