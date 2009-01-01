Tribally motivated Zimbabwe govt fails to avail Covid-19 equipment in Matabeleland

The ink is not yet dry on our article where we wrote calling the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe to put aside tribal hate and marginalisation and distribute covid19 resources equally in Matabeleland and Mashonaland. But the stubborn and hateful Zimbabwe government has just done the opposite.

11 days into coronavirus lockdown announced by the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Matabeleland is yet to receive covid19 equipment.

Thorngrove and Ekusileni Hospital earmarked to accommodate covid19 patients in Matabeleland have no facilities but Wilkins hospital and Rock Foundation Medical Centre in Harare, Mashonaland designated for the same purpose by the government of Zimbabwe are fully equipped.

"I'm saying if something had to happen, I'm not a medical (officer) depending on the intensity they would have to go to Wilkins," said July Moyo, Minister of local government after he was asked if Thorngrove Hospital was prepared to cater for even one positive patient. Again the Shona supremacists are placing the lives of their own Shona people ahead of those of Matabele people by centralising testing and treatment of covid19 in Harare. A 79 year old person died of coronavirus in Bulawayo while waiting for test results to be delivered from as far as Harare.

Fellow Matabeles the intentions of the Shona supremacist government are very clear and very evil. The aim is to let the people of Matabeleland die of coronavirus. This is in line with their long standing program and plans to obliterate Matabele nation. July Moyo's message to the people of Matabeleland was very clear, "we want you to die of coronavirus".

Zimbabwe has no ambulances and fuel. So what means of transport are covid19 patients from Matabeleland going to use to get to Harare which is more than 400km away? Who amongst arrogant and tribally prejudiced Shona doctors and nurses in Harare will treat Matabele people with respect and dignity?

This justifies our calls for the restoration of Matabeleland state where we shall enjoy our rights to self determination- to control our political space, economy and practice our culture. Enjoy our God given rights to life, equality, security and live life to the fullest without fear of being killed, abused and intimidated by genocidists.

If you are Matabele and still think Zimbabwe is a good place for you, better think again before it is too late. Learn a lesson from the actions of the Shona supremacist government. In difficult times like these when they should protect you from the invisible enemy, covid19, they hide medication and all equipment very far in Mashonaland, catering for their own Shona people.

Do not be deceived by none extent devolution.

Those who believe that there is devolution in Zimbabwe must read chapter 14 of the Zimbabwe constitution.

"Whereas it is desirable to ensure:

a. the preservation of national unity in Zimbabwe and the prevention of all forms of disunity and secessionism", goes the preamble which is the introduction that summarises and explains the intention of the whole chapter.

Oppressors are not smart. Are they? Idiots in Harare are not even shy to write this nonsense in their constitution. Putting it in black and white that the intention of chapter 14 which merely mentions the word devolution, is to preserve the so called unity. Also putting it clear that the other aim of the chapter is to prevent any form of secessionism (Matabeleland restoration cause) What nonsense!

Article 1.1 of the same chapter says, "Whenever appropriate, governmental powers and responsibilities must be devolved to provincial and metropolitan councils and local authorities which are competent to carry out those responsibilities efficiently and effectively."

This is unsophisticated deception. There is nothing to implement because there is no devolution in Zimbabwe. Just the word devolution mentioned in the constitution to deceive the gullible.

Matebeleland demands total independence and sovereignity not the non-existent and non-decript devolution.

Those who are genuinely waiting for the implementation of devolution will wait forever.

This explains why the so called devolution is yet to be implemented 7 years after it was mentioned in the new Zimbabwe constitution in 2013 when all else in the constitution has been implemented.

Who will find it "appropriate" to implement devolution in Zimbabwe? Is it Zanupf? Is it MDC? Unfortunately Zanupf and MDC belong to the same evil league of oppressive Shona supremacists. Check how much MDC Alliance is losing on court cases trying to protect tribalist Chamisa who grabbed power from Thokozani Khupe because she is Ndebele.

This is a wake up call to all the people of Matabeleland to realise that we are on our on in Zimbabwe. All the peoples of Matabeleland in diaspora, should it be individuals or business people, let us unite and contribute financially and otherwise towards efforts to equip covid19 hospitals in Matabeleland which are Ekusileni and Thorngrove Hospital. More hospitals and centres must be identified in the rural areas as well.

This is a harsh reminder that the Shona supremacists wish us dead. Where is the so called party of excellence, MDC which claims that Matabeleland is its strong hold? Nowhere to be found! We will definitely see them during the next elections.

Above all, Matabele nationals should join MLO in their numbers to fight for the restoration of Matabeleland state.

If that means we must go under ground to get military skills and Ak 47ns to liberate ourselves from Zimbabwe, let it be. This is not time to ask them why they are marginalising us. It is time to shoot our way to Matabeleland independence.

We want Matabeleland Republic, we want it now!

Izenzo kungemazwi!

Israel Dube

MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs