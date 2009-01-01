'Is Zanu PF prepared (competent) to deal with covid-19?' - rhetorical question, of course

After 40 years of this corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous Zanu PF dictatorship there is no debate – Zanu PF has been a nightmare during the best of times. Four decades of Zanu PF misrule have taken the country from being a jewel of Africa with a promising economy to a failed Banana Republic.

The country, once upon a time with booming economy and able to feed its own people and the breadbasket of the region has seen its agricultural sector collapse and with it the economy. For the last 20 years Zimbabweans have depended on imported food aid and the economic collapse has force unemployment to soared to the dizzying heights of 90%.

The ruling elite have creamed off the nation's wealth to build palatial mansions and finance their lavish lifestyles. In 2012 alone Mugabe made no few than 8 trips to Singapore for an eye check-up at a cost of US$3 million per trip; moneys that should have been used in the country's own health care service. Our public health care service has all but totally collapsed after decades of poor funding.

The corona virus outbreak is taking place at a time when Zimbabwe's health care is so broken even big referral hospitals like Mpilo and Parerenyatwa Hospitals regularly run out of painkillers and go for days without clean running water. The economy is in total meltdown there is no money to shore up the broke the ramshackle health care service much less to build and equip new corona virus hospitals.

"We urge health authorities to account for the … management of the 79 year old corona virus patient who died in Bulawayo recently. It took five days (from 2 to 7 April) to get the result of the Covid-19 test, a period which is too long," complained Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR).

"The inability to diagnose on time is a clear sign that health professionals attending the deceased were exposed, as they lack essential protective equipment.

"The absence of diagnostic facilities for Covid-19 also brings to question the state of preparedness of centres outside Harare.

"What is the government doing to improve the turn-around time for tests? The patient was treated at a local hospital. Is this an infectious diseases hospital or a Covid-19 designated facility?"

A rhetorical exercise, of course. No one expects this Zanu PF government to be competent and diligent, not after 40 years of being corrupt, incompetent and utterly useless!

This virus pandemic was set to be a very tragic event throwing the national economy into deep depression, forcing 10% of the population into abject poverty and killing 1% to 2% of the population. Most developed country expect their economies to bounce back in a year or two.

In Zimbabwe the sheer breath-taking incompetence of this Zanu PF regime is going to turn the tragic event into a catastrophe of epic proportions. 34% of the population is already living in abject poverty, we can expect the number to double. The Zimbabwe economy has been in decline for the last 40 years the best one can expect is a recovery to its present subsistence, informal, level in a year.

The heaviest price Zimbabwe will pay for the folly of having a corrupt and incompetent government during the corona virus outbreak is in human suffering and lost lives. We can expect as many as 10% plus of the population to die.

Imagine, if you can, how a British citizen would have felt going into the Second World War with Neville Chamberlain as PM, even when you know he is a defeatist, and because he rigged the elections and you are stuck with him! That is how apprehensive and desperate Zimbabweans are feeling right now!