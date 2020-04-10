Home | World | Africa | MDC senior official dies

I'm deeply saddened to receive news about Mike Auret's death.We shared trenches in the struggle in the then NCA in 1999.Mike was elected as MDC MP for Harare Central in 2000.A gallant fighter,an indefatigable defender of human rights.A great guy. Consistent. RIP Our HERO! — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) April 10, 2020



This is a developing story….



Founding MDC MP for Harare Central Mike Auret has died. MDC leader Nelson Chamisa posted a message on Twitter mourning his passing away. Said Chamisa, "I'm deeply saddened to receive news about Mike Auret's death. We shared trenches in the struggle in the then NCA in 1999. Mike was elected as MDC MP for Harare Central in 2000. A gallant fighter, an indefatigable defender of human rights. A great guy. Consistent. RIP Our HERO!"Auret served on the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) which documented the ethnic Gukurahundi genocide.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...