Police retrieve drowned unidentified fisherman
- 2 hours 33 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.
"We are appealing for people with missing relatives to visit us and inform us since we identified a dead body at Galliver dam in Mvurwi and is yet to be identified," Mundembe said.It is alleged the body was discovered trapped with fishing nets in the dam by Benedict Chiganga (38) on Wednesday and he alerted the police who came and retrieved the body.
The which is in an advanced stage of decomposition has been sent to Mvurwi hospital awaiting postmortem.
Police warned people to go to fishing with proper fishing gear.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles