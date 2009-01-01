Home | World | Africa | Police retrieve drowned unidentified fisherman
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 33 minutes ago
Police in Mashonaland Central province are appealing for anyone with a missing relative to visit them following the discovery of a dead body at Galliver dam in Mvurwi.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"We are appealing for people with missing relatives to visit us and inform us since we identified a dead body at Galliver dam in Mvurwi and is yet to be identified," Mundembe said.

It is alleged the body was discovered trapped with fishing nets in the dam by Benedict Chiganga (38) on Wednesday and he alerted the police who came and retrieved the body.

The which is in an advanced stage of decomposition has been sent to Mvurwi hospital awaiting postmortem.

Police warned people to go to fishing with proper fishing gear.

