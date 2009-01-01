Home | World | Africa | How to brew Pineapple Cider



Ingredients

1 packet of apples

1 packet of pears

1 pineapple

Pineapple essence

2.5 kg Sugar

Brewers yeast.

Method1. Cut both apples and pears into tiny pieces with skin on2. Cut pineapple into small pieces.3. Boil all fruits for 20 minutes4. Add 500g Sugar and boil for another 10 mins making a fruit concentrate.5. Leave to cool6. Add a spoonful of pineapple essence.7. Put fruit Concentrate in a 20 L bucket8. Add 2kg Sugar9. Top up with cold water to 20L10. Add 2 packets of brewers yeast.11. Leave to ferment at room temperature for36 hours, 48 hrs is also good.12. Strain all fruit bits out13. Chill in fridge for 12 hrs at coldest temp you can get.14. Remove yeast at bottom.15. Add another spoonful of Pineapple essence.16. Enjoy

The drink will be at 7 to 8 % ABV (alcohol by volume).

