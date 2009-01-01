How to brew Pineapple Cider
Ingredients
1 packet of apples
1 packet of pears
1 pineapple
Pineapple essence
2.5 kg Sugar
Brewers yeast.
1. Cut both apples and pears into tiny pieces with skin on
2. Cut pineapple into small pieces.
3. Boil all fruits for 20 minutes
4. Add 500g Sugar and boil for another 10 mins making a fruit concentrate.
5. Leave to cool
6. Add a spoonful of pineapple essence.
7. Put fruit Concentrate in a 20 L bucket
8. Add 2kg Sugar
9. Top up with cold water to 20L
10. Add 2 packets of brewers yeast.
11. Leave to ferment at room temperature for36 hours, 48 hrs is also good.
12. Strain all fruit bits out
13. Chill in fridge for 12 hrs at coldest temp you can get.
14. Remove yeast at bottom.
15. Add another spoonful of Pineapple essence.
16. Enjoy
The drink will be at 7 to 8 % ABV (alcohol by volume).
