Chaos rocks Thokozani Khupe's MDC-T



A storm is reportedly brewing in the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T with the current Secretary-General Mao Nyikadzino arguing that Douglas Mwonzora cannot assuming the office of the Secretary-General.

Nyikadzino was elected at the Congress that elected Thojkozani Khupe to be the substantive President of MDC-T.

Human Rights Activist Pedzisai Runhanya posted on Twitter that, "Getting some juicy stuff from the Khupe, Mwonzora, Komichi meeting on Thursday 9 April 2020 where a storm is brewing over some unconstrained, unrestrained power-hungry delinquency from the crew.

"During the 9 April 2020 meeting Hon Khupe demanded evidence from Mwonzora and Komichi that they are supported by MPs and Senators from MDC. The two asked for time after they failed to provide evidence. Khupe was very disappointed in their lies."

Meanwhile Secretary General of MDC-T Nixon Nyikadzino said he remains in his position regardless of the Supreme Court judgment.

"In as far as I am concerned,  I am a bonafide SG of MDC-T based on the 2018 Congress," Nyikadzino said.

He added that the party needed a good lawyer to explain the judgment to the MDC family.

Mwonzora hit back saying he does not know Nyikadzino and what he stands for.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development.

