Boris Johnson now taking short steps

Boris Johnson is taking short walks between periods of rest as part of the care he is receiving for coronavirus.

The prime minister has also thanked the team looking after him for the "incredible care" he has received, a Downing Street spokesman said.

Mr Johnson was taken to hospital on Sunday - 10 days after testing positive.

Earlier on Friday, his father said Mr Johnson "must rest up" after he was moved from intensive care.

Stanley Johnson spoke of his "relief" that his son had begun his recovery, adding that he thought his illness had "got the whole country to realise this is a serious event".

The No 10 spokesman said: "[Mr Johnson] has spoken to his doctors and thanks the whole clinical team for the incredible care he has received.

"His thoughts are with those affected by this terrible disease."

Earlier, the spokesman said the prime minister was back on a ward and "in very good spirits", emphasising that Mr Johnson was at an "early stage" of his recovery from coronavirus.

