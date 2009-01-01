Boris Johnson now taking short steps
- 4 hours 5 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The prime minister has also thanked the team looking after him for the "incredible care" he has received, a Downing Street spokesman said.
Mr Johnson was taken to hospital on Sunday - 10 days after testing positive.
Earlier on Friday, his father said Mr Johnson "must rest up" after he was moved from intensive care.Stanley Johnson spoke of his "relief" that his son had begun his recovery, adding that he thought his illness had "got the whole country to realise this is a serious event".
The No 10 spokesman said: "[Mr Johnson] has spoken to his doctors and thanks the whole clinical team for the incredible care he has received.
"His thoughts are with those affected by this terrible disease."
Earlier, the spokesman said the prime minister was back on a ward and "in very good spirits", emphasising that Mr Johnson was at an "early stage" of his recovery from coronavirus.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles