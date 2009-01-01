Home | World | Africa | 12 South African cops test positive for Covid-19
Suspended entities hurt Zimdollar, says RBZ
South Africans ordered to wear cloth mask in public

12 South African cops test positive for Covid-19



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 3 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole said 12 police officers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sitole said this while accompanying Police Minister Bheki Cele on a visit to the rural Eastern Cape town of Engcobo.

He said the 12 officers tested positive for Covid-19 during regular SAPS testing processes. They are receiving the necessary treatment.

"We are looking after them. As and when that occurs, we then give them the necessary attention. So the 12 that I was referring to, are part and parcel of our own testing processes that take place," the commissioner said.

Sitole declined to give any information about which provinces the police officers were based in. He also refused to state if the infections happened while on duty.

"What is important to us is that we take care of our members. We make sure they receive the necessary care and treatment," he said.

This came as Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the Covid-19 death toll rose to 24, with the number of cases at 2 003.

Mkhize said deaths had only happened in KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, Gauteng and the Free State.

The youngest Covid-19 victim was 41, Mkhize said. He noted that the majority of deaths were people with pre-existing ailments, and the real cause of death may have been that pre-existing condition, News24 reported.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 173