US$17 million vanishes after police raid

A Harare businessman allegedly lost US$17 after a group of police officers enforcing the 21-day lockdown raided his shop. They broke doors to gain entry into his shop in Warren Park on Wednesday.

The businessman, identified as Clement Mareya, a retired Air Force member, confirmed that a group of police officers raided his shop, where he runs a sports bar, butchery and a vegetable garden, but refused to shed more light.

He said he made a police report and was hoping investigation will be carried out.

He said a police report was made at Warren Park police station, adding that he was concerned that the police officers damage his property to force their way into his shop which was at the time closed.

"They came here and I was not around. The shop was already closed when they came. I don't want to talk further because we made a police report," he said.

But NewsDay Weekender gathered that the police officers arrived at the shop and forced their way inside where they found a shop attendant reportedly winding up business after closing the shop.

"They forced their way inside the shop and found her inside. They beat her up together with one of the workers who was in the backyard before taking them to the police station where they were made to pay an admission of guilt fine," a witness who refused to be identified said.

They allegedly took US$17 that was in the shop.

He said besides the money, nothing had been confirmed missing after the raid, but they are concerned about the damage to the entrance.

There have been reports of use of force by the police in enforcing the lockdown and in some instances, people have been injured.