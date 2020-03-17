Mnangagwa ally's aide faces contempt of court charges

MANICALAND Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba's aide is in soup after he forcibly harvested eight tonnes of macadamia nuts at a Chipinge farm, despite a court order interdicting him from interfering with operations at the plot which is under an ownership wrangle.

Terrence Machocho, a director in Gwaradzimba's office is in a bitter ownership wrangle of Subdivision 2 Stilfontein Farm, Umzila in Chipinge with Lameck Bvurere who has been utilising the farm for over 10 years. The top government official allegedly faces contempt of court and threats of murder charges, according to Passmore Nyakureba of Maunga Maanda and Associates who is representing the farmer.

Nyakureba said a report has already been made at ZRP Chipinge Rural.

He said on March 17, 2020, his client secured an interdict from Chpinge Magistrate Court barring the first accused person Machocho and his agents from interfering with activities at the farm.

"It is true a report has been made against Machocho at ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) Chipinge Rural has been made by my client Bvurere and his Mjayeli Security Company for harvesting eight tons of macademia nuts and threatening to kill the private guards engaged by Mr Bvurere to protect the crop on April 1, 2020," he said.

Part of his report to ZRP Chipinge claims Machocho was handed an interim order by the Messenger of Court on March 18 at 16:22 hours not to interfere with activities at the farm.

"Despite the order, the first accused, Machocho, has continued interfering with activities at the farm and he does so with accused two, Michael Makovere, and accused three, Jimmy Mbiro, who act as his proxies or agents.

"He has gone on to illegally harvest over eight tons of macadamia nuts from March 23, 2020 to March 31 2020 after subduing my security team," reads part of the report.