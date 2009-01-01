Zapu mourns cadre Makhosini Khoza
Masuku district member, Makhosini Khoza, on Thursday over an undisclosed ailment.
Khoza, a former employee of the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) health services department, reportedly died on admission at Mpilo Central Hospital, the party said.
"This morning (Thursday), Makhosini Khoza suddenly fell critically ill, and an ambulance was summoned to ferry him to Mpilo Hospital, but unfortunately, he died on arrival," the Zapu information department said.
Mourners are gathered in Pumula South at house number 13585.
Zapu said Khoza's death was devastating in that the party could not pay its last respects owing to current restrictions on the number of mourners because of the coronavirus threat.
The BCC recently restricted the number of mourners to 30 or less.
"Everyone who knows Khoza received his death message with shock and disbelief. His death comes at a time when the whole nation and international community is gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic," the Zapu information department said.
"With the restrictions that regulate the gathering of mourners, his family, relatives, friends, workmates and all those who know him in general, are torn apart, by the uncompromising social order thrust upon humanity by the new world order."
In June 2019, the party lost its secretary for health, Nikela Nic Ndebele hardly a month after the passing away of its leader, Dumiso "Black Russian" Dabengwa.
Ndebele served as a medical officer under ZPRA during the liberation struggle and also in the Zimbabwe National Army post-independence in the same capacity.
Dabengwa passed away aged 79 in Nairobi, Kenya, last May on his way back to Zimbabwe from India, where he had gone for medical treatment for a liver ailment.
He was declared a national hero, but was laid to rest at his eManxeleni rural home in Ntabazinduna.
