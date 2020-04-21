Driver who assaulted 2 cops face attempted murder charges

A CHIRUNDU-BASED driver, Andrew Matsika (33), accused of assaulting two Zimbabwe Republic Police officers who were enforcing the 21-day national lockdown at the border post, has appeared in court facing attempted murder charges.

Matsika appeared before magistrate Godknows Mavenge facing two counts of attempted murder.

He was remanded in custody until April 21, 2020.

The prosecution alleged that on April 2, 2020 at Chirundu market, constables, Grammie Chinyundo and Oliver Chimberengwa were enforcing the

21-day national COVID-19 lockdown. They approached Matsika, who refused to get out of his vehicle and, instead, tried to run over Chinyundo and Chimberengwa.

The two were behind the car when the accused engaged the reverse gear and hit them.

Chinyundo fell onto the rear window shield on the car, in the process sustaining head injuries. He was referred to Mutenderi Hospital.

Chimberengwa was referred to Chirundu Clinic after he sustained bruises.

Magistrate Mavenge did not ask Matsika to plead to the charges, but to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Reginald Chawora appeared for the State.

Meanwhile, Matsika's relative, Daniel, claims his cousin is battling for his life in remand prison, alleging that he was badly assaulted by officers while detained at Chirundu Police cells.

He said the police beat him up in retaliation.

"The ZRP officers assaulted him (Andrew) while he was detained in the cells and he now has challenges in eating as well as breathing," Daniel said.

"To make matters worse, no relative has been allowed to visit him at the prison cells. Although he is facing criminal charges, this must not take away his right to access medical care."