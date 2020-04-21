Driver who assaulted 2 cops face attempted murder charges
- 35 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Matsika appeared before magistrate Godknows Mavenge facing two counts of attempted murder.
He was remanded in custody until April 21, 2020.
The prosecution alleged that on April 2, 2020 at Chirundu market, constables, Grammie Chinyundo and Oliver Chimberengwa were enforcing the
21-day national COVID-19 lockdown. They approached Matsika, who refused to get out of his vehicle and, instead, tried to run over Chinyundo and Chimberengwa.
The two were behind the car when the accused engaged the reverse gear and hit them.
Chinyundo fell onto the rear window shield on the car, in the process sustaining head injuries. He was referred to Mutenderi Hospital.Chimberengwa was referred to Chirundu Clinic after he sustained bruises.
Magistrate Mavenge did not ask Matsika to plead to the charges, but to apply for bail at the High Court.
Prosecutor Reginald Chawora appeared for the State.
Meanwhile, Matsika's relative, Daniel, claims his cousin is battling for his life in remand prison, alleging that he was badly assaulted by officers while detained at Chirundu Police cells.
He said the police beat him up in retaliation.
"The ZRP officers assaulted him (Andrew) while he was detained in the cells and he now has challenges in eating as well as breathing," Daniel said.
"To make matters worse, no relative has been allowed to visit him at the prison cells. Although he is facing criminal charges, this must not take away his right to access medical care."
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles