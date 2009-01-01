Subsidised mealie-meal hoarder nabbed with 1 370kg

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a Burombo Flats man for hoarding 1 370kg of government-subsidised mealie-meal, which he was allegedly selling on the black market.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest of David Mutasa (44) yesterday.

He said Mutasa was arrested on April 8 after police officers had disguised themselves as potential buyers and approached him.

"I confirm that police have arrested a man of Burombo Flats who was selling mealie-meal on the streets, violating Bulawayo City Council (BCC) by-laws. He had also promised other buyers that he was in possession of tonnes of mealie-meal," Ncube said.

"Mutasa led officers to a premise where he had stored 43x20kg and 52x10kg bags of mealie-meal. The mealie-meal was recovered from him covered under a black polythene plastic and investigations into the matter are in progress."

Meanwhile, six employees at Member Milling Company in Kelvin North, Bulawayo, and one resident have been arrested for theft of 850kg of mealie-meal from the company.

This was after the mealie-meal was found at a house in Mabuthweni high-density suburb in the city.

Ncube confirmed the arrest of Mthandazo Moyo (29), Delight Kanjanju (19), Mthabisi Mpofu (20), Abioviofen Mudandi (21), Kholisani Dube (39), Kelvin Mafu (30) and Dumezweni Mangwe (30), who is not employed by the company.

Ncube said the six employees and the resident were arrested on April 1 after the police got a report of the theft from the company.

"The employees stole 25x20kg and 7x50kg bags of mealie-meal and kept them at one of the suspects, Mangwe's house in Mabuthweni suburb," said Ncube.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Mangwe, who implicated the seven employees.

All the stolen bags of mealie-meal were recovered, according to the police.