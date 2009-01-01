Mnangagwa govt hiding behind lockdown

COVID-19 has literally brought the world to a standstill when no-body least expected it. If there is anything that is to be learnt from this pandemic is that we are not the authors of life.

There are other forces that can easily take charge in the blink of an eye.

Governments all over the world are grappling with this pandemic, world markets are crushing, businesses have shut their doors, thousands of people are dying on a daily basis, every soul is gripped by a strong fear of what is going to happen next. The future is un-certain for many, all hope is lost.

Sources of income have been eroded. I have lived in South Africa for 13 years fleeing from my own country as a result of political and economic uncertainty.

I have been in that country, but each day always feels like it is my first. Not because the people are not receptive or are hostile, but simply be-cause my conscience always re-minds me time and again that "I do not belong here."

The least you expect to go through is this kind of scenario lockdown! Lockdown, with absolutely no telling what the future holds, what your tomorrow will look like.

There is no one to blame, it is a natural disaster, hurting everyone, foreign and local. Only that the burden of the foreigner is heavier and the cloud is darker, the storm is definitely more severe and un-bearable. Job security is never guaranteed even without any disaster loom-ing. Fear is always the name of the game because you can never tell what tomorrow has in store for you.

The risks are many as you can easily get killed because of the language that you speak. However, It is indeed all for a good cause, flattening the curve, controlling the rate of infection and ultimately winning the battle against this invisible enemy, COVID-19.

I sincerely hope that now is the time for our leaders to show some sense of responsibility and political maturity. Zimbabweans are scattered all over the world, some stranded with no clue what tomorrow holds for them. Other nations are busy arranging the repatriation of their people, apparently our own political fathers are busy play-ing political games in the midst of this crisis.

We all ought to be proud of who we are, where we come from. Let it be out of choice to leave your native land to go in search for green-er pastures and let also those that want to create their own greener pastures do so because the environment is conducive. It is a painful thing, leaving your family and friends venturing into territories that you have no idea will embrace you and in what way.

Needless to mention the damage that this poses to our moral fibre as a people, the destruction that it has brought upon our marriages, family ties cannot be overemphasised.

Now we are in lockdown, in foreign lands, drenched in fear of what is to come next if we are spared by this pandemic. This is way more than solitary confinement in a maximum prison. It was nice when all was well, we could "panda" and "pusher" to bring food on the table.

What now if the governments are battling to meet the needs and demands of their own? Where does that leave us? This is a situation where we say there is nothing for the servant as the masters coffers have run dry.