Is the centre of power now clueless?

INASMUCH as I appreciate the bits President Emmerson Mnangagwa is doing for the essential workforce, particularly those at the heart of fighting COVID-I 9, it is not much to say the least.

It is absurd for Mnangagwa to urge Zimbabweans to trust in God during the country's fight against the coronavirus which has claimed three lives locally in the last three weeks with infection figures ever increasing worldwide.

Yes, Mnangagwa's faith in God may be important, but what the nation needs is a proactive leader who quickly reads the situation and takes measures within his capacity to protect the country and ensure good health, stability and development.

Surely, it is folly for one to kneel before a raging lion and pray so that one does not be-come its dinner. This is exactly what our beloved leader is doing as if he does not have advisers to help him make sound timeous decisions.

For starters Mr President, you did not take coronavirus seriously and you did not close the country's borders at all, waiting for other countries to stop travels to the country.

Right now those that have not been ordered to stop are still coming, some of them bringing in the pandemic. This was the same lethargy that was displayed by your predecessor, the late former President Robert Mugabe, who focused on getting treatment in Singapore, instead of developing local health institutions.

I shall not mention the lackadaisical attitude exhibited from the beginning and the irresponsible loading of police officers and soldiers in trucks shoulder to shoulder during the pandemic. Stop hiding behind the name of God and be the leader of a nation who has vision and take action.

A disaster is looming in the country and our lives are at risk. We must invest in testing and tracking. A lockdown without testing, tracking and isolation is useless.

Mr President, you and your team are clueless on how best you can stop the spread of coronavirus.