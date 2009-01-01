Lovemore Moyo, not Morgen Komichi was the chairperson of the MDC-T
My recollection is that Lovemore Moyo, not Morgen Komichi, was the chairperson of the MDC-T and only resigned in 2018.
So if the court ordered the MDC-T to return to its 2018 structures, why does Morgen Komichi think he is the chairman. And why does Douglas Mwonzora concur with that fraudulent claim by Komichi.Or was it the court which mentioned Komichi by name in its judgment? This revelation about Komichi imposing himself as the chairman of the MDC before the death of the late former opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, or the courts imposing him as such, should be ex-posed and stopped.
Mwonzora is expected to be a le-gal guru who should understand better and for him to really refer to Komichi as chairman is mischievous.
Lovemore Moyo is still alive and very much part of the 2014 MDC-T structures.
MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe must call Mwonzora and Komichi to order. Slow down Mwonzora and Komichi, you have already prostituted the Supreme Court judgment by claiming that Komichi was the chairman of the MDC-T in 2014.
Your hands are dirty, gentlemen, and through your mischievous utterances, you may have rendered the Supreme Court judgment null and void.
