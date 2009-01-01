Home | World | Africa | Man convicted for defying lockdown

A 28-YEAR -OLD Bindura man was sentenced to 30 days in prison by Bindura magistrate Tinashe Ndokera today.

Shingirai Guzha of Trojan mine, Bindura pleaded guilty to the charge and was lucky to escape jail after the magistrate suspended the sentence on condition that he pays $3000 fine.

Prosecutor Samson Chamunorwa told the court that on April 10 Guzha was travelling in Mazda B1800 registration number AAT-6875 owned by Bernard Takaendesa when they were intercepted by the police at a roadblock in Bindura.

Guzha was ordered to disembark from the vehicle after he failed to give a satisfactory answer and told to go back home.

He insisted that he wanted to get in town and he wrestled with the police when they tried to handcuff him.

They then teamed up and arrested him.

