Zanu PF councillors harass parents at Rujeko High School



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 53 minutes ago
Comments
ZAnu PF Councillors in Mazowe South are reportedly to have harassed parents at Rujeko High School during the annual general meeting where they were electing new members for the SDC.

This is revealed in the latest Zimbabwe Peace Project report which exposes the extent to which human rights violations have been during the month of March.

"In Mazowe South, two Zanu PF Councillors reportedly harassed a villager at Rujeko High School during an Annual General Meeting where parents were electing new members for the SDC. On 1 March, the two councilors refused to accept the election of the victim as the new SDC Chairperson for unspecified reasons," reads the report.

"They humiliated Gova in full view of parents, calling him derogatory names before instructing him to leave the school premises. They also undermined the School Headmaster and Deputy Headmaster who were in charge of the proceedings and stated that they will soon replace the victim with a ruling party candidate."

Loading...
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

