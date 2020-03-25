Govt's failure to resolve impasse with doctors puts patients at risk - ZPP
The human rights watch dog said on 25 March 2020, doctors downed tools citing incapacitation. In a letter addressed to the Government, the doctors cited lack of necessary tools and equipment to fight the Corona virus.
"This dire situation continues to expose citizens to the Corona virus especially vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those who already have other chronic medical conditions," ZPP said.
