WATCH: Bheki Cele speaks on requests to lift alcohol ban
- 4 hours 59 minutes ago
Speaking to journalists on Saturday General Cele said alcohol should not be the centre of concern when the world is facing mass deaths because of COVID-19.He added that there won't be a lifting of the ban on selling alcohol during the lockdown.
Watch the video below:
Police Minister Bheki Cele says that alcohol should not be the centre of concern when the world is facing mass deaths because of COVID-19. He said that there won't be a lifting of the ban on selling alcohol during the lockdown. #Day16ofLockdown Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/ndDoL76B0x— eNCA (@eNCA) April 11, 2020
