Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Bheki Cele speaks on requests to lift alcohol ban

South Africa Minister of Police General Bheki Cele has refused to bow down to pressure to push for the lifting of alcohol and cigarettes consumption ban which was imposed on the neighboring country by President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday General Cele said alcohol should not be the centre of concern when the world is facing mass deaths because of COVID-19.

He added that there won't be a lifting of the ban on selling alcohol during the lockdown.

Watch the video below:

Police Minister Bheki Cele says that alcohol should not be the centre of concern when the world is facing mass deaths because of COVID-19. He said that there won't be a lifting of the ban on selling alcohol during the lockdown. #Day16ofLockdown Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/ndDoL76B0x — eNCA (@eNCA) April 11, 2020

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...