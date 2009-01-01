Home | World | Africa | Latest on Zimbabwe Embassy in SA distributing food aid reports

The Zimbabwe Community In South Africa has dispelled reports that the The Zimbabwean Embassy and Consulate are distributing food parcels to Zimbabweans in South Africa.

The Community issued a statement after an audio recording of a man purporting to be Ambassador circulated widely on social media.

In a statement issued on Saturday the organization said, "We are in contact with the Zimbabwean Ambassador and the Consul General. So these messages circulating that people should go a queue for food are not true. If ever there is going to be such, we will advice the Zimbabwean Community.

"The Embassy will release any information on their official site as well as official letterhead about any processes related to their office. The Embassy has advised us that they are concluding processes and consultations around the issue of those Zimbabweans requesting repatriation and that will also be put in official channels on authentic letterheads. Currently, the Embassy had managed to collaborate with the UNHCR on support for Zimbabweans as we'll set out below."

The Zimbabwe Community in South Africa further called upon the churches , community organisations , NGOs and business community to assist those in need.

"We recommend that all the organisations wishing to assist come together and operate from one umbrella to dispel confusion among our compatriots as well as cause situations that compromise the lock-down measures by asking people to go and queue or register at unverified and potentially unsafe locations.

"In liaison with the Embassy, the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), has requested the Embassy to submit a list of Zimbabweans who are in need of assistance. If you genuinely need assistance and have a valid Z.E.P (Zimbabwe Exemption Permit) Asylum seeker document or Refugee status document."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...